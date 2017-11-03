>
Hollyoaks

24/05 - Bart and Sinead go on the run

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 24th May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 24th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 24th May 
Bart and Sinead build up the courage to go on the run, but just as they begin to 'disappear' a distraught Diane confronts the McQueens. Will they be able to stop them?  

Meanwhile Martha's ridiculous demands on Callum are starting to have an effect on him. Will she ruin his chances in his exams?

Elsewhere Nancy and Darren manage to stop their bickering just in time to celebrate some good news... 


15/05/2012
