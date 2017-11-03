24/10 – Lynsey’s funeral day arrives

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 24th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 24th October

SPOILER ALERT



It’s an emotional day for everyone as Lynsey’s funeral takes place.



Tensions run high between Eoghan and Brendan, can they keep their tempers at bay at Lynsey’s funeral?



Brendan tries to be there for his sister but will Cheryl let him?



Jacqui clocks Rhys’ wandering eye, while Darren’s mouth gets him into trouble.



A miserable Cindy wants attention, but Tony is unaware of her feelings as usual.

