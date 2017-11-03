>
>
Hollyoaks

24/10 – Lynsey’s funeral day arrives

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 24th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 24th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 24th October
SPOILER ALERT

It’s an emotional day for everyone as Lynsey’s funeral takes place.

Tensions run high between Eoghan and Brendan, can they keep their tempers at bay at Lynsey’s funeral?

Brendan tries to be there for his sister but will Cheryl let him?

Jacqui clocks Rhys’ wandering eye, while Darren’s mouth gets him into trouble.

A miserable Cindy wants attention, but Tony is unaware of her feelings as usual.



16/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         