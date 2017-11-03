24/09 – Doug makes a life-changing decision

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 24th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 24th September

SPOILER ALERT



Doug is feeling pushed out as Ste is constantly focused on Brendan. He realises he needs to make a life-changing decision – accept Ste’s history with Brendan or move on and leave Hollyoaks.



Cindy and Rhys both agree that their romp was a one off, but will it be that easy to keep a lid on their bubbling sexual tension?



The students are thrilled when they find their dream apartment, but they’re still bound by Tony’s tenancy agreement. How far will they go to make Tony throw them out?







