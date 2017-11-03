>
Hollyoaks

25/01 - Cheryl sleeps with surprise suitor

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th January
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th January

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 25th January
SPOILER ALERT

Cheryl realises that her night with the students got out of hand when she wakes up feeling like her head has been run-over and suddenly remembers sleeping with a surprising suitor!

Meanwhile Lynsey seems to be going a little overboard at the hospital...

She applies for her old nurse’s position but potentially scuppers her chances when she saves a coma patient’s life unaware that he’s listed as ‘DNR – DO NOT RESUSCITATE’.

In the meantime, scheming Cindy tries to sabotage Darren’s plans for the perfect wedding by telling him that Nancy wants a huge glamorous wedding…

Elsewhere Neil keeps up his bravado and flukes his theory driving test to prove to the others that he’s not useless.



17/01/2012
