25/04 - Phoebe is centre of attention

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th April
Wednesday 25th April
Rhys is lost for words after Phoebe’s revelation that her mother is a prostitute. It’s not long before Jacqui and Mercy have realized the same thing and Jacqui is not happy about Phoebe living with Mel.
 
Meanwhile when the cat’s away the mice…
 
When Brendan leaves Joel in charge while he’s away on business and the cheeky chap doesn’t waste any time organizing his club night. 
 
Elsewhere Ally and Amy cut their date short when things start to get frisky; while Doug helps Ste with his online dating profile. 



