25/02 – Darren goes to extreme lengths to raise cash | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 25th January 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 25th February

Fraught Darren needs cash for The Dog urgently. He concocts an elaborate plan to secure his family’s future by selling the Kane residence, but will his outrageous idea backfire?



Things are already tense between Trudy and Jacqui and they're set to get much worse as Trudy plots her revenge...



As things heat up between John-Paul and Doug, how will Leanne react?



Ste and Brendan are back on the rocks again as Kevin’s plan gets underway.

