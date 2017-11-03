25/01 – Mercedes finds herself in hot water with Davies

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 25th January 2013

Mercedes takes matters in to her own hands and secretly agrees to Davies’ proposition. Unwittingly putting herself in grave danger – how will she get out of this one?!



Meanwhile, Tilly steps up to the do the right thing.



Maxine is forced to take desperate measures to save her sister and a figure from Brendan’s past returns to haunt him.

