25/01 – Mercedes finds herself in hot water with Davies

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 25th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 25th January 2013

Friday 25th January
Mercedes takes matters in to her own hands and secretly agrees to Davies’ proposition. Unwittingly putting herself in grave danger – how will she get out of this one?!

Meanwhile, Tilly steps up to the do the right thing.

Maxine is forced to take desperate measures to save her sister and a figure from Brendan’s past returns to haunt him.



