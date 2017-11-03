25/07 - Brendan takes drastic action to protect Cheryl

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 25th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 25th July

SPOILER ALERT

Cheryl refuses to forgive Brendan for the mess they’re now in and she freaks out after finding a message on her doorstep. Forced to protect her, a guilty Brendan takes drastic action.



An over-excited Phoebe plans to celebrate George’s return, which inevitably has disastrous consequences for all involved.



Carmel unsuccessfully tries to leave the safety of the McQueen home.



Ash needs Martha to cover her shift at Chez Chez. Will Martha be able to help her daughter out or will the pull of alcohol prove too strong to resist?



Elsewhere, Riley and Mercedes appear to build bridges in their relationship following his discovery of the newspaper’s secret source.