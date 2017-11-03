25/05 - Callum plans his exit

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 25th May

SPOILER ALERT



Callum has had enough of Martha's selfish ways as he finds out that she made it home from her wild night out with her new boss.



He's hopeful that he will be able to escape to the US soon but his plans look like they might have a bit of a kink in the form of Lacey...



Meanwhile Bart does right by Sinead but who will he have to screw over in the process?



Elsewhere, now that reality starts to sink in, Nancy becomes increasingly worried about her pregnancy; while beautiful Carmen appears to have finally found love...



