Hollyoaks

25/05 - Callum plans his exit

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 25th May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 25th May 
SPOILER ALERT

Callum has had enough of Martha's selfish ways as he finds out that she made it home from her wild night out with her new boss. 

He's hopeful that he will be able to escape to the US soon but his plans look like they might have a bit of a kink in the form of Lacey...

Meanwhile Bart does right by Sinead but who will he have to screw over in the process? 

Elsewhere, now that reality starts to sink in, Nancy becomes increasingly worried about her pregnancy; while beautiful Carmen appears to have finally found love...
 


Soaps Editor
15/05/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

