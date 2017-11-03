>
>
Hollyoaks

25/06 - Mercedes has Mitzeee in her sights

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 25th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 25th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 25th June 
SPOILER ALERT

After the emotional confessions of last week a loved up Mitzeee and Riley prepare to go public with their relationship!

But it isn't all sweetness and roses as a bitter and humiliated Mercedes reels. Determined to put an end to their happiness she decides to turn the heat up on Mitzeee, but what is she capable of?

Meanwhile Walker warns Ally to keep schtum about his past but when a passing Lynsey witnesses everything will he be able to keep his secret quiet for long?

Elsewhere Doug and Ste break the news of their new landlord to Amy and a rebellious Lacey decides she’s had enough of Martha’s hypocrisy…



21/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         