25/06 - Mercedes has Mitzeee in her sights

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 25th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 25th June

SPOILER ALERT



After the emotional confessions of last week a loved up Mitzeee and Riley prepare to go public with their relationship!



But it isn't all sweetness and roses as a bitter and humiliated Mercedes reels. Determined to put an end to their happiness she decides to turn the heat up on Mitzeee, but what is she capable of?



Meanwhile Walker warns Ally to keep schtum about his past but when a passing Lynsey witnesses everything will he be able to keep his secret quiet for long?



Elsewhere Doug and Ste break the news of their new landlord to Amy and a rebellious Lacey decides she’s had enough of Martha’s hypocrisy…



After the emotional confessions of last week a loved up Mitzeee and Riley prepare to go public with their relationship!But it isn't all sweetness and roses as a bitter and humiliated Mercedes reels. Determined to put an end to their happiness she decides to turn the heat up on Mitzeee, but what is she capable of?Meanwhile Walker warns Ally to keep schtum about his past but when a passing Lynsey witnesses everything will he be able to keep his secret quiet for long?Elsewhere Doug and Ste break the news of their new landlord to Amy and a rebellious Lacey decides she’s had enough of Martha’s hypocrisy…