25/10 – Doug returns at the worst moment

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 25th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 25th October

SPOILER ALERT



Doug returns to the village just in time to witness Ste and Brendan sharing a moment...



Eoghan offers Cheryl a job in Derry and she’s forced to give Brendan an ultimatum.



Dodger gives Tom advice on women, not realising the object of his affection is Texas.



Jono and Bart are at loggerheads and battle it out on the army assault course.



Jen attempts to boost Esther’s self-esteem but is it in vain as Sinead and Ruby collude to crown Maddie ‘peer supporter’ instead?

Doug returns to the village just in time to witness Ste and Brendan sharing a moment...Eoghan offers Cheryl a job in Derry and she’s forced to give Brendan an ultimatum.Dodger gives Tom advice on women, not realising the object of his affection is Texas.Jono and Bart are at loggerheads and battle it out on the army assault course.Jen attempts to boost Esther’s self-esteem but is it in vain as Sinead and Ruby collude to crown Maddie ‘peer supporter’ instead?