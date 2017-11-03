>
25/10 – Doug returns at the worst moment

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 25th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 25th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Thursday 25th October 
Doug returns to the village just in time to witness Ste and Brendan sharing a moment...

Eoghan offers Cheryl a job in Derry and she’s forced to give Brendan an ultimatum.

Dodger gives Tom advice on women, not realising the object of his affection is Texas.

Jono and Bart are at loggerheads and battle it out on the army assault course.

Jen attempts to boost Esther’s self-esteem but is it in vain as Sinead and Ruby collude to crown Maddie ‘peer supporter’ instead?



