25/09 – Riley is shocked by Mitzeee’s arrival

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 25th September

Mercedes is immersed in preparations for her wedding to Riley, who’s feeling suffocated by the whole thing.Meanwhile Mitzeee arrives at his door, leaving Riley gobsmacked. He must decide who to choose –Mercedes or an on-the-run Mitzeee?Back in one piece from his eventful adventure in Amsterdam, Bart decides that it’s not quite time to face reality.