26/01 - Can Darren resist the Casino?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 26th January

When Jack gives Darren a wedding gift of cold hard cash, Darren uses the money to purchase betting chips at the casino – can he resist the temptation, or will he blow it all?



Meanwhile Mercedes discovers that Doctor Browning forgot to fill the coma patient’s chart in properly – but this new information enough to save Lynsey’s nursing career as well as her reputation?



Elsewhere, Neil is enjoying being the big man but is swiftly taken down a peg or two when his careless attitude forces Tony to refuse to continue teaching him.



Also, Tilly starts to feel the pressure from her intense study schedule and begins to question whether she is doing what she wants with her life.



