Hollyoaks
26/04 - Maddie messes it up
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 26th April
SPOILER ALERT
Bart and Joel’s club night is a total smash until Maddie ruins everything.
Ruby falls victim to peer pressure and smokes weed which has an awful effect on her.
But it looks like the night has turned into a nightmare when Neil is arrested and Joel and Callum have a massive bust up.
Meanwhile Doug is distracted by his feelings for Ste.
Maria Bell
19/04/2012
