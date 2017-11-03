>
>
Hollyoaks

26/04 - Maddie messes it up

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 26th April
SPOILER ALERT

Bart and Joel’s club night is a total smash until Maddie ruins everything.

Ruby falls victim to peer pressure and smokes weed which has an awful effect on her. 
 
But it looks like the night has turned into a nightmare when Neil is arrested and Joel and Callum have a massive bust up.
 
Meanwhile Doug is distracted by his feelings for Ste.



19/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 26/04 - Maddie messes it up
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royal44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         