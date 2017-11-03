26/04 - Maddie messes it up

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Bart and Joel’s club night is a total smash until Maddie ruins everything.



Ruby falls victim to peer pressure and smokes weed which has an awful effect on her.



But it looks like the night has turned into a nightmare when Neil is arrested and Joel and Callum have a massive bust up.

Meanwhile Doug is distracted by his feelings for Ste.