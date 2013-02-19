>
Hollyoaks

26/02 – Darren panics as he's caught by Martha | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 26th February 2013
Tuesday 26th February
Darren panics under the pressure and tries to make it look like the Kanes have trashed the house. As the ceiling comes down on him, he’s caught by Martha who calls the police. It looks like Darren is about to lose everything…  

As tension mounts on Doug and John-Paul’s date, can Leanne resolve the mess she’s caused before it’s too late?

Kevin sets about trying to manipulate Brendan, but finds out it’s not that easy to fool the cunning Mr Brady.

Elsewhere, Trudy’s game with Jacqui becomes increasingly menacing.

And is love in the air for Callum?



