26/07 - Phoebe runs into some serious trouble

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 26th July

Thursday 26th July

SPOILER ALERT

Phoebe pulls a disappearing act from the club and Rhys and Lacey desperately tear after her. Will they find her before she does something stupid?



The students are excited about their new living quarters, but that soon ends in disappointment.



Callum loses his temper with Ash for getting Martha to work at Chez Chez.



Brendan is resolved to put an end to Sampson once and for all.



Meanwhile, Ally reconciles with the Savage family but not before making some shocking revelations.