26/06 - Mitzeee's stalker returns

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 26th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

The return of her stalker pushes Mitzeee over the edge.



As her paranoia reaches a whole new level a night out with the girls descends into utter mayhem.



Riley is horrified when he realizes the true extent of the situation but when a faux concerned Mercedes learns that her plan is working, she decides to pay Mitzeee a visit.



But as tension between the two starts to boil over things look like they could get dangerous...



Elsewhere, Nancy is nervous as she braces herself for tomorrow’s scan and Callum’s frustrations grow as he feels increasingly isolated.