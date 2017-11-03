26/03 - Pheobe feels Jacqui's wrath

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 26th March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 26th March

SPOILER ALERT



When Jacqui finds Pheobe begging with her stolen dog Terry, Pheobe soon finds out what it really means to get on the wrong side of a McQueen. We wouldn't want to be her right now.



Meanwhile there is awkwardness between recent exes Annalise and Rob in Halls as Barney bounds in with news that he has tickets for the Spring Fling and it's going to be a big one.



Secretly Rob’s hopeful that he’ll be able charm Annalise back into his arms, but little does he know that Ash has persuaded Annalise that the best way to get over Rob is to get under someone else...oo-err.



Elsewhere Darren tries to put Mitzeee off the Dog refurishments while George returns to the village only to announce that he's leaving for good!



