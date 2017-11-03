>
>
Hollyoaks

26/03 - Pheobe feels Jacqui's wrath

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 26th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 26th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 26th March
SPOILER ALERT

When Jacqui finds Pheobe begging with her stolen dog Terry, Pheobe soon finds out what it really means to get on the wrong side of a McQueen. We wouldn't want to be her right now. 

Meanwhile there is awkwardness between recent exes Annalise and Rob in Halls as Barney bounds in with news that he has tickets for the Spring Fling and it's going to be a big one. 

Secretly Rob’s hopeful that he’ll be able charm Annalise back into his arms, but little does he know that Ash has persuaded Annalise that the best way to get over Rob is to get under someone else...oo-err.

Elsewhere Darren tries to put Mitzeee off the Dog refurishments while George returns to the village only to announce that he's leaving for good! 

20/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         