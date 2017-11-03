26/11 – Nana McQueen plays matchmaker for Carmel

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 26th November 2012

Nana McQueen can’t help but meddle and she takes it on herself to play matchmaker for Carmel. But can she overcome Carmel’s apprehensions?



Martha becomes increasingly suspicious of Ally’s behaviour, but can she convince her children to trust her?



Dodger’s desire to reconnect with his past puts his life with Texas and the Savages on the line.



Ste comes home from hospital but will Doug come clean about all that has happened with Brendan?

