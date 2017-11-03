26/10 – Ste wants to prove his commitment to Doug

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 26th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 26th October

After a frustrated Doug sees Ste and Brendan getting close, Ste becomes determined to prove his commitment to Doug.



Darren is wary as to why Tom is finding excuses to hang out with Texas and Dodger.



Resolving not to be a waster like Bart, Jono makes a surprising and life-changing decision.



Meanwhile, Esther is given food for thought by her online friend, who encourages her to stand against Maddie.

