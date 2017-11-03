>
Hollyoaks

26/10 – Ste wants to prove his commitment to Doug

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 26th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 26th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Friday 26th October 
After a frustrated Doug sees Ste and Brendan getting close, Ste becomes determined to prove his commitment to Doug.

Darren is wary as to why Tom is finding excuses to hang out with Texas and Dodger.

Resolving not to be a waster like Bart, Jono makes a surprising and life-changing decision.

Meanwhile, Esther is given food for thought by her online friend, who encourages her to stand against Maddie. 



16/10/2012
