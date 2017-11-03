26/09 –The McQueen's have a surprise visitor

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 26th September

SPOILER ALERT



It’s the day of Mercedes and Riley’s wedding, but a surprise visitor shows up in the village which threatens her big day.



Things then go from bad to worse as Mercedes makes a horrifying discovery, which rocks the McQueen and Costello households.



Bart is determined to win back Sinead, and so he lies about what really went on in Amsterdam.



Finding it difficult to stay away, Cindy feigns illness so that she can see Rhys.