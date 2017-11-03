>
Hollyoaks

27/01 - Mercedes blackmails the Dr. to help Lynsey

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 27th January
SPOILER ALERT

Lynsey is desperate to get her old job back and Mercedes thinks she knows how.

After discovering that Dr. Browning has a family but still pays escorts; Mercedes decides to act in the only way she knows how, and blackmail him.

Could this be what Lynsey needs to get her old job back?

Elsewhere Darren comes clean to Nancy about his wild night at the casino…is the wedding over before it’s begun?

Meanwhile, Esther tells Tilly that she can make her own decisions and shouldn’t go through life being told what to do by other people.

In the meantime, George is kicked out of his squat and Tony agrees to help Neil if he promises to take his driving lessons seriously.

17/01/2012
