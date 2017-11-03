27/04 - Joel gets put in his place

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 27th April

The big boy is back and Brendan doesn’t waste a second putting Joel in his place after a total disaster of a club night.

After Brendan’s talking down Joel has got one person on his mind and it looks like he's in trouble…

Meanwhile Mitzeee enjoys giving Sinead a makeover from scrubber to stunner.

Elsewhere Ruby’s social status is in jeopardy and Maddie’s big shot bravado slips when Callum finally tells her exactly how he feels about her.