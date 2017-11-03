>
Hollyoaks

27/08 – Riley proposes to Mercedes

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 27th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 27th August
The day of Mitzeee’s hearing has arrived and tensions are running high. Will the newly-engaged Mercedes be able to twist the knife even further? 

Myra is back from prison and seems to be settling back into life at the McQueens, but there is something she’s hiding…

Phoebe tries to help George by offering relationship advice, but it would appear that she’s got a hidden motive.

Bart finds it harder and harder to pretend that he passed his exams.

Callum tries to bring together Lacey and Martha.



