27/02 - Will Rhys tell Jacqui the truth?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 27th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 27th February

SPOILER ALERT



Rhys reels in horror from Mercedes’ kiss but the deed is done and sometime he's going to have to tell Jacqui - we wouldn't want to be him right now,



Mercedes begs him not to say a word, but will he or won’t he tell Jacqui?



Meanwhile Jodie enlists Texas and Dodger into her dance project. Dodger is hopeful that things will hot up in the dance studio, but his ego is dented when Jodie finds another sexier dance partner...



Elsewhere Doug and Ste take their first steps in business, but it’s soon clear that they have different ideas - is it ever going to work?



