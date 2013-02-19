>
>
Hollyoaks

27/02 – Kevin reports Brendan for sexual assault

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 27th February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 27th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 27th February
SPOILER ALERT

Walker piles the pressure on Kevin to keep fooling Brendan. As Brendan susses Kevin’s lies, he loses his temper and lashes out, but is Brendan playing into Kevin’s hands as he heads to the police station to report a sexual assault?

As the dust settles at the Kane residence, the Osborne’s are left to deal with the consequences of last night. Nancy feels increasingly guilty, but can Darren forgive her?  

Tony steps in to save Jacqui from Trudy.

Meanwhile Cheryl’s having reservations about Nate…



19/02/2013
