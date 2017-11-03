>
Hollyoaks

27/07 - Callum explodes with disastrous consequences

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 27th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 27th July
SPOILER ALERT
 
Hot-headed Callum goes on the rampage after his family learn the truth behind what happened in Chez Chez with Martha.

Jacqui and Phoebe are even closer following Phoebe’s dramatic brush with death, while Rhys is the one who is punished for Phoebe’s actions.  

Mercedes and Dr Browning continue on their mission to make Riley jealous, but is Mercedes playing a dangerous game?

Joel is upset when Brendan chooses to discuss his plans with Walker instead of him. 

Elsewhere, the students are in a desperate race against time to find alternative accommodation. 
 



17/07/2012
