Hollyoaks
27/06 - Riley rushes Mercedes to hospital
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 27th June
SPOILER ALERT
As a panicked Riley and Lynsey race to get Mercedes to the hospital, Mitzeee turns to Brendan for help – but can she convince him of her innocence?
Meanwhile Jacqui takes charge as the McQueens rally around Mercedes’ bedside, desperate for answers – but will she tell the truth?
Elsewhere Callum confronts Ash about their troubled family.
Maria Bell
21/06/2012
