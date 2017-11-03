27/06 - Riley rushes Mercedes to hospital

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

As a panicked Riley and Lynsey race to get Mercedes to the hospital, Mitzeee turns to Brendan for help – but can she convince him of her innocence?



Meanwhile Jacqui takes charge as the McQueens rally around Mercedes’ bedside, desperate for answers – but will she tell the truth?



Elsewhere Callum confronts Ash about their troubled family.