27/06 - Riley rushes Mercedes to hospital

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th June
Wednesday 27th June 
As a panicked Riley and Lynsey race to get Mercedes to the hospital, Mitzeee turns to Brendan for help – but can she convince him of her innocence?

Meanwhile Jacqui takes charge as the McQueens rally around Mercedes’ bedside, desperate for answers – but will she tell the truth?  

Elsewhere Callum confronts Ash about their troubled family.
 



21/06/2012
