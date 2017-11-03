>
27/03 - Ash collapses

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 27th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 27th March 
Annalise's night of passion results in more heat than she expected as it all kicks off in Halls. 

As the row gets more and more heated Ash collapses and it looks serious - will she be ok?

Meanwhile Nancy regrets telling Mitzeee to go ahead with the refurbishment as the builders cause chaos. But when she talks to Mitzeee she doesn't get the reaction that she was hopeing for - Mitzeee invites Nancy and Darren to stay at hers!

Elsewhere George's promises about Pheobe starting a new life with him fall through and when Jacqui finds her abandoned yet again, it looks like Pheobe might be getting under her skin. 

20/03/2012
Article Plan 27/03 - Ash collapses
