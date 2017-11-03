>
>
Hollyoaks

27/11 – Martha tries to stop Lacey from making a mistake

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 27th November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 27th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Tuesday 27th November 
SPOILER ALERT

Martha confirms her worst fears as Ally and Lacey are driven closer together. Will the Kanes be able to intervene before it’s too late?

Texas is devastated at Dodger’s betrayal and makes a decision that could change things forever.

Doug and Ste manage to reconcile but will Brendan keep to his pact and stay away from Ste?

Carmel faces her own insecurities, while Nana McQueen wonders if she’s done the right thing.



20/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         