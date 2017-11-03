27/11 – Martha tries to stop Lacey from making a mistake

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 27th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 27th November

SPOILER ALERT



Martha confirms her worst fears as Ally and Lacey are driven closer together. Will the Kanes be able to intervene before it’s too late?



Texas is devastated at Dodger’s betrayal and makes a decision that could change things forever.



Doug and Ste manage to reconcile but will Brendan keep to his pact and stay away from Ste?



Carmel faces her own insecurities, while Nana McQueen wonders if she’s done the right thing.

Martha confirms her worst fears as Ally and Lacey are driven closer together. Will the Kanes be able to intervene before it’s too late?Texas is devastated at Dodger’s betrayal and makes a decision that could change things forever.Doug and Ste manage to reconcile but will Brendan keep to his pact and stay away from Ste?Carmel faces her own insecurities, while Nana McQueen wonders if she’s done the right thing.