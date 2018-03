Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 27th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 27th September

SPOILER ALERT



A devastated Mercedes and Riley struggle to cope as the entire village joins in the search for missing Bobby. But could the culprit be closer to home?



After realising that Nancy is in touch with Mitzeee, Darren suspects the formerly imprisoned model of committing the crime and begs his wife to go to the police.

A devastated Mercedes and Riley struggle to cope as the entire village joins in the search for missing Bobby. But could the culprit be closer to home?After realising that Nancy is in touch with Mitzeee, Darren suspects the formerly imprisoned model of committing the crime and begs his wife to go to the police.