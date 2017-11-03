28/12 - Mercedes denies Riley access to Bobby

In this article





Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 28th December



SPOILER ALERT



You don't mess around with Mercedes McQueen. Making sure that Riley pays the price for snubbing her she stops him from seeing baby Bobby. Not the best decision perhaps.



Elsewhere the students prepare for the journey up to Barney's mansion in the country, but as they start their adventures the difference between Will and Theresa is hard to ignore - is this the end of the road for them?



Meanwhile Texas' jealousy grows as she watches Dodger with Jodie - but if only she could see what they get up to later in a steamy session in a camper van.





