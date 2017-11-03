>
28/08 – Dodger gets angry with Kirk

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th August 2012

Tuesday 28th August
Dodger gets angry after Dirk tries to offer him some fatherly advice. Will Dodger end up confronting Dirk about the truth?  

Martha struggles to stay sober as the Kane family open a bottle of champagne to celebrate Lacey’s 16th birthday.

Jacqui wonders what’s really going on with Myra.

Theresa is tempted by an offer which is guaranteed to bring in the cash, but Joel isn’t happy about it. 

As Nancy questions Riley’s affections, Mercedes takes full advantage of the situation.



