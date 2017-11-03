28/02 - Jacqui goes for Mercedes

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 28th February

SPOILER ALERT



Rhys has told Jacqui and all hell is about to break loose! She arrives at the McQueens literally wanting Mercedes blood for snogging Rhys - this time she's taken it way too far.



Jacqui, Carmel and Myra tear a strip off home-wrecker Mercy and for once mild-mannered Carmel truly lets rip.



It looks as if it’s all over for the McQueens until Mercedes reveals a dreadful secret...



What has she been hiding?



Elsewhere new business partners Doug and Ste’s first day trading ends in disaster. Texas tries to talk to Cheryl about her confused feelings for hot dancer Jodie.



