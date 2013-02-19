28/01 – Brendan pleads with Ste to believe he’s innocent | Hollyoaks spoilers

>
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 28th February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 28th February 2013

Thursday 28th February
Brendan is arrested and pleads with Ste to believe he didn’t do it. What lengths will he go to when he’s released to prove his innocence? 

Meanwhile Walker is proud of his protégé, but Kevin plots his escape, terrified that he’s in too deep...  

Leanne gives some controversial advice, but will her idea work?

Seamus grows suspicious of his daughter’s new man and it becomes clear that Nate is definitely hiding something.



