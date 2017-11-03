|
Hollyoaks
28/01 – Jen prevents Tilly from exposing their affair
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 28th January
SPOILER ALERT
As Tilly vows to expose the truth about their affair, Jen takes drastic measures to stop her...
Meanwhile things go from bad to worse for Phoebe, who is feeling pushed out out of the McQueen family.
Brendan surprises himself and Ste as he looks after Leah, but is there trouble brewing for this loved up couple?
|
|
Alison Potter
22/01/2013
|
Article Plan 28/01 – Jen prevents Tilly from exposing their affair ▼
|