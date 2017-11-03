>
Hollyoaks

28/01 – Jen prevents Tilly from exposing their affair

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 28th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 28th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Monday 28th January 
SPOILER ALERT

As Tilly vows to expose the truth about their affair, Jen takes drastic measures to stop her...

Meanwhile things go from bad to worse for Phoebe, who is feeling pushed out out of the McQueen family.

Brendan surprises himself and Ste as he looks after Leah, but is there trouble brewing for this loved up couple?



22/01/2013
