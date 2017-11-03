>
Hollyoaks

28/06 - Mitzeee faces a future behind bars

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 28th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 28th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 28th June 
SPOILER ALERT

As everyone rallies round Mercedes she revels in her new found attention as the village victim.

At the same time Mitzeee is forced to face up to the fact that she may be in for a future in prison – but who's side will Riley take?

Meanwhile Lynsey is determined to uncover the truth about Walker but when she pushes Ally for the information she’s left with more questions than answers.  
 
Elsewhere Callum despairs as Martha hits an all-time low and insists that things can't go on like this.  

Also in the village Darren and Nancy are nervous as they go for their scan and pray for some good news and an old enemy pays Brendan a visit…
 



21/06/2012
