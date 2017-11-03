>
Hollyoaks

28/03 - Jacqui takes a questionable interest in Pheobe

Wednesday 28th March
Jacqui makes a tactical decision to take Pheobe to work in the Dog with her so that she is in a chance of seeing her money again. 

But as Rhys watches on he is consumed with a sense of dread knowing that Jacqui is getting too involved with Pheobe and someday soon will get hurt.

Meanwhile meningitis-struck Ash fights for her life and Lacey is convinced she’s to blame. At the same time Frightened his sister will die, Callum can’t face seeing her but Callum isn't the only one who can't deal with seeing her like that...

When Martha disappears off from the hospital get the feeling that somewhere lies a deep family secret - but what are they hiding? 
 
Elsewhere Nancy collapses in pain – is the baby ok? 

