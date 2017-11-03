28/05 - Silas comes back for more

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 28th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 28th May

SPOILER ALERT



As the headlines hit the village, the news of Silas' escape from trial rocks the residents.



Meanwhile The Savages discover their home has been stolen but will they find it before Dirk returns?



Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Leanne worries about Doug’s mood but is taken aback by his outburst.



Also in the Hollyoaks village, Maddie is shaken up by a chance encounter with her Dad; whilst Carmel’s love life takes yet another disastrous turn - poor old Carmel, when will she catch a break?

