Hollyoaks
28/11 – Things heat up between Carmel and Barney
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 28th November
SPOILER ALERT
As things heat up between Carmel and Barney, he needs to sort out his financial troubles before they destroy his chances.
With the help of Sienna, Dodger tries to set things right. Can he pull it off, or is the damage already done?
Elsewhere Myra receives news of Mercedes, is she willing to give her another chance?
Alison Potter
20/11/2012
