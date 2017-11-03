28/11 – Things heat up between Carmel and Barney

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 28th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 28th November

SPOILER ALERT



As things heat up between Carmel and Barney, he needs to sort out his financial troubles before they destroy his chances.



With the help of Sienna, Dodger tries to set things right. Can he pull it off, or is the damage already done?



Elsewhere Myra receives news of Mercedes, is she willing to give her another chance?

