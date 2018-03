Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 28th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 28th September

SPOILER ALERT



Emotions are running high as a hysterical Mercedes accuses Mitzeee of snatching Bobby on a live TV appeal.While Nancy, pushed into a corner, agrees to help a frightened Mitzeee.