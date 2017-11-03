>
29/08 – Ash confronts Martha about her drinking

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 29th August
Ash confronts Martha about her behaviour, which has far reaching consequences for the Kane family. 

As Dodger starts to ask questions able his real father, he discovers a clue that may enable him to track him down.

A jealous Joel isn’t happy with Theresa’s new job and he ends up giving her a serious ultimatum.

Jacqui tries an unusual method in an attempt to get through to Myra.



