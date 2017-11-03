>
>
Hollyoaks

29/02 - Myra lays down the law

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 29th February
SPOILER ALERT 

Myra lays down the law with Mercedes – fix things with Jacqui or you’re out of the family. All looks lost for the McQueens’ until the one person Mercy is desperate to see walks back into her life...

Meanwhile a hungover Texas wakes in bed with Jodie and wonders what the hell happened last night. Jodie abandons dance rehearsals to help Texas with her photography project, its clear that the girls have feelings for each other.

Elsewhere Ruby is over the moon when she finally gets an in with the Sixth-Form in-crowd.

24/02/2012 16:13:00
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         