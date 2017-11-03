29/02 - Myra lays down the law

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 29th February

SPOILER ALERT



Myra lays down the law with Mercedes – fix things with Jacqui or you’re out of the family. All looks lost for the McQueens’ until the one person Mercy is desperate to see walks back into her life...



Meanwhile a hungover Texas wakes in bed with Jodie and wonders what the hell happened last night. Jodie abandons dance rehearsals to help Texas with her photography project, its clear that the girls have feelings for each other.



Elsewhere Ruby is over the moon when she finally gets an in with the Sixth-Form in-crowd.

