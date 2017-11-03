>
>
Hollyoaks

29/01 – Ste is stunned by a shock arrival

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 29th January 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Tuesday 29th January 
SPOILER ALERT

Ste is taken aback by a shock arrival, but will he accept their proposition?

As argument with Mitzeee leads to Brendan revealing a bombshell about his abusive childhood.

With the truth laying heavy on Jen’s conscious, can she bring herself to be honest and risk her career?

Phoebe struggles to be heard in the McQueens, but finds an unlikely friend amongst the chaos.

Jacqui is left reeling by Myra’s actions.



22/01/2013
