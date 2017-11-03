29/06 - Joel's in big trouble

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 29th June

Luck just isn't on Joel's side as once again he finds himself in a tricky situation as Brendan's enemies use him as a pawn in their plan to get revenge...



Will Brendan be able to save him this time?



Meanwhile Walker is uneasy as he feels the walls closing in on him as Lynsey keeps hot on his trail.



At the same time Mercedes panics when someone learns the truth that she was Mitzeee’s stalker - could this be it for Mercey?!



Elsewhere Carmel struggles to accept her condition and Callum reaches breaking point.