>
>
Hollyoaks

29/03 - Martha hits the bottle

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 29th March
SPOILER ALERT

The situation gets to crisis point as Martha hits the bottle and Callum is forced to tell George the truth about her dangerous relationship with alcohol. 

Elsewhere Jacqui tries to help homeless Phoebe but when she discovers that her wedding ring is missng will she regret her kindness. 

20/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         