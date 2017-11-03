|
Hollyoaks
29/03 - Martha hits the bottle
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March
SPOILER ALERT
The situation gets to crisis point as Martha hits the bottle and Callum is forced to tell George the truth about her dangerous relationship with alcohol.
Elsewhere Jacqui tries to help homeless Phoebe but when she discovers that her wedding ring is missng will she regret her kindness.
Maria Bell
20/03/2012
