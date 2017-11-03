29/03 - Martha hits the bottle

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March



The situation gets to crisis point as Martha hits the bottle and Callum is forced to tell George the truth about her dangerous relationship with alcohol.



Elsewhere Jacqui tries to help homeless Phoebe but when she discovers that her wedding ring is missng will she regret her kindness.



