29/05 - Texas comforts a tormented Doug

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 29th May

Texas and Leanne try to give a confused Doug some comfort but it all goes horribly wrong...



Meanwhile Mercedes takes drastic action to forget about Silas, will the news of his lucky escape send her spiralling out of control?



Elsewhere, Esther finds herself out in the cold when she tries to comfort Maddie; Doug refuses to go back to work, forcing Ste to employ Barney; Will reluctantly offers shelter to his homeless family which looks a little too cosy.

