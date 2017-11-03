>
>
Hollyoaks

29/11 – Dodger plans a surprise to bring the family together

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 29th November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 29th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Thursday 29th November 
SPOILER ALERT

Dodger plans a surprise in order to bring his family together, but can they focus on the future or do some wounds run too deep?

Myra is caught between Jacqui and Mercedes, can she do right by both or will she have to choose?

Mitzeee tells Maxine to find a job, but her sister has other ideas.

Ash considers giving Martha another chance; will she be able to unite the Kanes?



20/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend100 baby names fit for a royal
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         