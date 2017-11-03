29/11 – Dodger plans a surprise to bring the family together

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 29th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 29th November

SPOILER ALERT



Dodger plans a surprise in order to bring his family together, but can they focus on the future or do some wounds run too deep?



Myra is caught between Jacqui and Mercedes, can she do right by both or will she have to choose?



Mitzeee tells Maxine to find a job, but her sister has other ideas.



Ash considers giving Martha another chance; will she be able to unite the Kanes?

Dodger plans a surprise in order to bring his family together, but can they focus on the future or do some wounds run too deep?Myra is caught between Jacqui and Mercedes, can she do right by both or will she have to choose?Mitzeee tells Maxine to find a job, but her sister has other ideas.Ash considers giving Martha another chance; will she be able to unite the Kanes?