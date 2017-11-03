|
Hollyoaks
29/11 – Dodger plans a surprise to bring the family together
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 29th November
SPOILER ALERT
Dodger plans a surprise in order to bring his family together, but can they focus on the future or do some wounds run too deep?
Myra is caught between Jacqui and Mercedes, can she do right by both or will she have to choose?
Mitzeee tells Maxine to find a job, but her sister has other ideas.
Ash considers giving Martha another chance; will she be able to unite the Kanes?
Alison Potter
20/11/2012
