Hollyoaks

29/10 - Neil and Bart try to convince Jono to stay

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 29th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 29th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Monday 29th October 
SPOILER ALERT

Neil and Bart join forces to try to convince Jono not to join the army, but Bart’s antics jeopardise their plan to make him stay.

The lads turn against Brendan during Riley’s memorial and he’s surprised by who ends up coming to the rescue.

Esther decides to finally make a stand against Maddie at college, but is she setting herself up for a fall?

Jacqui’s stunned as Rhys makes a shocking declaration. 



23/10/2012
