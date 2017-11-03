|
Hollyoaks
02/04 - Texas and Jodie take it to the next level
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April
Monday 2nd April
SPOILER ALERT
Texas and Jodie dedcide to give into their feelings and take their friendship to the next level. But as the pair get hot and heavy on the sofa, we can see that Texas might have some doubts - could it be Dodger?
We reckon so, let's be honest, who wouldn't?
Meanwhile Doug is open-mouthed when Ste announces that he's walking out on their new business venture - is it to late for the boys to turn it all around?
Elsewhere Joel’s efforts backfire in front of Brendan.
27/03/2012
27/03/2012
