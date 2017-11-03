02/04 - Texas and Jodie take it to the next level

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 2nd April

SPOILER ALERT



Texas and Jodie dedcide to give into their feelings and take their friendship to the next level. But as the pair get hot and heavy on the sofa, we can see that Texas might have some doubts - could it be Dodger?



We reckon so, let's be honest, who wouldn't?



Meanwhile Doug is open-mouthed when Ste announces that he's walking out on their new business venture - is it to late for the boys to turn it all around?



Elsewhere Joel’s efforts backfire in front of Brendan.



